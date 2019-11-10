New Delhi: At least 514 challans were issued on Saturday, the sixth day of Delhi government’s ‘Odd-Even’ road rationing scheme for violating rules in connection to the anti-pollution measure.

Of the total number, 297 were issued by the Delhi Traffic Police across the city, 161 challans were issued by the state’s transport department, while 56 remaining were issueds by the revenue department.

Aimed to reduce the smog blanket that takes cover over Delhi NCR and its surrounding areas in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government implemented the odd-even rule on November 4 from 8 AM to 8 PM. The scheme will be applicable everyday till November 15, except Sundays and barring November 11 and 12 for Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. A violation of rules can cost commuters a fine up to Rs 4,000.

Notably, the traffic rationing scheme by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allows private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd number to play on roads on odd dates and vehicles with registration numbers ending with even number to ply on roads on even dates.

Although the AAP government claimed that the measure could significantly reduce the air pollution that has been hovering at a ‘severe’ level across the national capital, its implementation received mixed reactions where some termed it as a great move, while others called it a political gimmick.

However, since the odd-even scheme came into force, the Delhi government has claimed that over 15 lakh vehicles had been taken off the road.