New Delhi: The odd-even scheme of rationing, which was initiated in the national capital by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4, is ending on Friday. However, as the air quality in the Delhi-NCR again deteriorated further on Thursday, the Delhi government is planning to extend it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required.

“Delhi’s air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punbaj and Haryana. If required, we will extend the Odd-Even scheme,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles, the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme was initiated in the national capital from November 4 to 15. It was applicable from 8 AM to 8 PM, except on Sundays. A fine of Rs 4,000 was also set for rule violators.

Aimed at curbing air pollution, the scheme was first implemented in 2015. The scheme was implemented for the last few years as the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter.

However, a PTI report in on Thursday evening revealed that no decision on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme has been decided as yet.

“A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court,” a Delhi government functionary told PTI.

As per updates, a total of 4,309 challans were issued till Thursday against violators of the scheme. As per official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police (276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday.

However, on the first day of the scheme, a total of 532 challans were issued to violators. The highest number of challans (709) was issued on November 6.