New Delhi: Starting November 4, the odd-even rationing scheme will make its return to the national capital, where it will be implemented for the third time. Earlier it was implemented here in 2016 twice: from January 1-15 and then April 15-30.

This time, it will be in effect here till November 15.

The scheme was devised as a measure to curb the notorious Delhi pollution; however, most experts argue that it has not been able to meet the objective with which it was effected in the first place.

Regardless, the odd-even is back and here are some important points to know about it:

The Odd-Even scheme: As the name suggests, under the scheme, on odd dates, only those vehicles with registration number ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads while on even dates, only those vehicles with registration number ending with an even digit would be able to ply on roads. Further, the scheme would only be applicable on weekdays, from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Exemption for women: Just like last two times, cars with women driving alone, all women occupants and women drivers accompanied by children less than 12 years will be exempted. Vehicles with children in school uniforms, too, will be exempted. Also exempted will be persons with disabilities.

VVIP exemptions: The VVIPs, who are exempted from the purview of the scheme include the President and Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha speaker, Leaders of Opposition in the Parliament, Union Ministers, Supreme Court judges, high court judges, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, UPSC Chairperson, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, members of the Lokayukta and defence vehicles.

Non-exemptions: However, members of the Delhi government, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will not be exempted from this scheme. Also, unlike last two times, privately-owned CNG vehicles, too, shall not be exempted.

No surge-pricing: Cab aggregators like Uber and Ola would deactivate surge pricing during the duration of the odd-even scheme.

Tweaked work timings: Office timings too have been changed. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government would open at 9:30 AM and 10: 30 AM respectively, CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced.

Public transport: During this period, the Delhi Metro would make additional trips, while 2,000 private buses would be deployed to boost public transportation system.

Fine for violation: A fine of Rs 4,000 would be levied for violating the rules of the odd-even scheme, up from Rs 2,000 from last two times.