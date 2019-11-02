New Delhi: In yet another attempt to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the capital city, the Delhi government has decided to change the timings for the government offices during the implementation of the 12-day odd-even scheme.

Notably, working hours of a total of 42 government offices have been staggered, with 21 having office timings from 9: 30 AM to 6 PM and the rest from 10: 30 AM to 7 PM. The order clearly stated that the new office timings will be only applicable from November 4-15.

Another step by Delhi Govt to combat Air Pollution. Timings of offices @ ITO & Civil Lines have been staggered during #OddEven Scheme from 4th Nov-15th Nov. ऑड-ईवन अभियान को मिल कर सफल बनाएँ, दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को घटाएँ। pic.twitter.com/QtJWOK9pxM — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 1, 2019

As per the official directive, 21 government departments such as Administrative, Reforms, Environment, Power, Planning Audit, Finance and others will function from 9:30 AM to 6 PM. The other 21 departments like Home, Urban Development, Principal Accounts Office, Prosecution, Transport, Higher Education, Information and Publicity will work from 10:30 AM to 7 PM.

However, private offices in the national capital will not come under the government order, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying this is the first experiment of staggered office timings, but next time the AAP dispensation will consider the same for them.

“This is the first experiment of staggered office timings. Private offices are not included but next time we will consider staggered timing for them also,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.