Odhisa Weather Alert: IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning For Next 2 Days; Check Full Report Here

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' warning (be updated) for the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul districts.

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning in several parts of Odisha for the next two days. The report has predicted that there will be a cold and dry wind blowing into the state from the north-west direction. Furthermore, a few districts in northern interior Odisha are also likely to experience cold wave conditions during the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre’s senior weather scientist, Uma Shakhar Dash, was quoted saying in the report by news agency PTI.

IMD Issued ‘Yellow’ Warning

The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ warning (be updated) for the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul districts, he said. Cold wave conditions are likely at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Angul till 8.30 AM on Saturday, the weather office said. Dense and shallow to moderate fog may occur in several places across districts.

There will be “no major change in the minimum temperature” during the next three days and it is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter, it said. Meanwhile, the mercury level dropped to 6 degrees Celsius at Kirei in Sundergarh in the last 24 hours.

Nine other places, such as Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Angul and Koraput, in the state recorded night temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 15 and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 4.7 Degrees

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said. The IMD’s forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees, with the minimum at around 5 degrees. According to the weatherman, there will be a “partly cloudy sky and moderate fog.”.

“Currently IGI Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung (VIDD) airports in Delhi are reporting dense fog with 100 m and 300 m visibilities, respectively, at 8:30 AM,” IMD said. While the air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category at several stations across the city, various stations witnessed it in ‘severe’ category as well.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 AM., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the severe’ category, standing at 500 and PM10 reached 500 as well, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100’satisfactory’; 101 and 200’moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400’very poor’; and 401 and 500’severe’.

(With inputs from agencies)

