Koraput: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday.

The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police station limits when a group of around 30 people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

While 10 people died on the spot, the 15 injured were taken to a hospital at Kotpad, Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli said.

The condition of 10 of the injured was stated to be critical.

The pick-up van was returning from Sindhigaon in Koraput district when it overturned apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.