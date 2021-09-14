Bhubaneswar: At least six coaches of a goods train running on the Angul-Talcher Road route in Odisha derailed in the early hours of Tuesday and fell into a river, officials said. Following the incident, the East Coast Railways has canceled 12 trains, diverted routes of eight others and short terminated another, added officials.Also Read - 3 dead, Over 19 Lakh Affected Due to Heavy Downpour in Odisha

As per reports, the six coaches of the train were carrying wheat and plunged into the river around 2.30 am. However, the loco pilot and other staff were reported to be safe as the engine remained on the track, they said.

Heavy rain in the wake of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to have caused the accident on a bridge over river Nandira when the goods train was on its way from Firozpur to Khurda Road, the officials said. Talcher recorded 160 mm of rainfall on Monday followed by Angul (74 mm).

Here’s a full list of Trains that have been cancelled and diverted owing to the derailment:

The trains which have been cancelled are:

• 08451: HTE-PURI SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08452: PURI-HTE SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08425: PURI-DURG SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08426: DURG-PURI SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08127: ROU-GNPR SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08493: GNPR-ROU SPL cancelled on 15.09.2021

• 08105: ROU-PURI SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 02861: ROU-BBS SPL to be short terminated at SBPY on 14.09.2021 and empty rake to move to ROU

• 08106: PURI-ROU cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 02862: BBS-ROU SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 02866: PURI-LTT cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08493: BBS-BLGR SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

• 08494: BLGR-BBS SPL cancelled on 14.09.2021

The trains which have been diverted are:

• 02814: ANVT-BBS SPL (JCO 13.09.21) diverted VIA CKP-JRLI-JKPR

• 08503: VSKP-ASR SPL KO 14.09.21) now at KIT diverted VIA VZM-SPRD-TIG-SBP

• 08426: DURG-PURI SPL (JCO 13.09.21) now at BONA diverted VIA SBP-TIG-SPRD-VZM-PSA-KUR

• 08451: HTE-PURI SPL (JCO 13.09.21) now at ANGL diverted VIA SBP-TIG-SPRD-VZM-PSA-KUR

• 02145: LTT-PURI SPL (JCO 12.09.21) now at ANGL diverted VIA SBP-TIG-SPRD-VZM-PSA-KUR

• 04709: BKN-PURI SPL (JCO 12.09.21) now at RAIR diverted VIA SBP-TIG-SPRD-VZM-PSA-KUR

• 08128: GNPR-ROU SPL (JCO 13.09.21) now at TLHD diverted VIA KIS-JKPR-JRLI

• 02037: PURI-AII SPL (JCO 13.09.21) now at BDPK diverted VIA KUR-PSA-VZM-SPRD-TIG