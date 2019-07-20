New Delhi: Two students sustained critical injuries in an explosion in a school building in Asaka of Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10 AM inside Magura Upper Primary School when the students were going to have their mid-day meal. According to reports, two students, Raja Naik of Class 7 and Chandan Swain of Class 8 had gone to the toilet before their mid-day meal where they noticed a strange unidentified object that suddenly blew up.

The victims were immediately taken to the Aska Community Health Centre in a critical condition and later shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The exact reason behind the explosion is still unclear. Senior police officials are conducting a probe into the matter. More details awaited.