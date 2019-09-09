Bhubaneswar: A 27-year-old tribal woman from Odisha’s Maoist-hit Malkangiri district has made history by becoming a first female pilot from the region. The woman, Anupriya Lakra, will soon join as co-pilot in a private airline.

Lakra had quit engineering studies midway to take up her dreams of becoming a pilot. It took her seven years to achieve success after joining an aviation academy.

Odisha Chief Minister Anupriya Lakra lauded Lakra on her success and wished her lots of success. “I am happy to learn about the success of Anupriya Lakra. The success achieved by her through dedicated efforts and perseverance is an example for many.”

Anupriya completed her matriculation from a Convent school. She went to a school in Semiliguda for higher secondary studies.

After quitting engineering, Anupriya joined the Pilot Training Institute in Bhubaneswar in 2012.

“We are very happy that her dream of becoming a pilot has now become a reality. She will be working as a co-pilot in a private airline,” her father Mariniyas said.

“It is a big achievement for somebody from a backward district like Malkangiri. Her success has come after seven years of hard work,” he added.

Her mother said that Lakra’s success will inspire many girls. “I am very happy. It is a matter of pride for the people of Malkangiri. Her success will inspire other girls.” Anupriya was always encouraged to make efforts to translate her dreams into reality, her mother said.