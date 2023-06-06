Home

Odisha 3-Train Accident: Unclaimed Bodies To Be ‘Embalmed’

Four days after the Balasore Train Accident, the decomposition has already begun on more than 100 bodies of the victims.

The railways have also assigned an official as a helping hand.

The Odisha train accident has left the nation in shock. More than 280 people have lost their lives in the unfortunate three-train. From the Indian Railways to medical authorities, officials are trying their best to help the victims and the families of the deceased. In the middle of this, unclaimed bodies have started to decompose. Now, medical experts, from outside Odisha, have been enlisted to embalm. More than 12 forensic and anatomy experts from AIIMS, Nagpur and Raipur, have been engaged in the process. The railways have also assigned an official as a helping hand for the families of the victims, as reported by Indian Express.

Speaking to the daily, an official said, “The families have suffered an irreplaceable loss. We want to help them in every way we can.”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped into the investigation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it. “The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it… It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking,” Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

