Bhubaneswar: Four workers are feared dead while nine others injured in a landslide at a Coal India Ltd mine in Odisha, news agency Reuters reported.

The incident took place late Tuesday and the open mine, with the production capacity of 20,000 tonnes a day, has been shut since.

“It will take at least a week to resume operations,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Last year in December, at least 15 people were trapped in a flooded illegal mine in Meghalaya’s coal-rich East Jaintia Hills. Massive search and rescue operations had to be carried out with over 100 personnel pressed into action.

India, with its poor safety record, has numerous illegal mines operating within the country.