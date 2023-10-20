Durga Puja Gift! Odisha Announces 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees & Pensioners

With this hike, the rate of DA for Odisha government employees and DR for pensioners has now increased to 46 per cent from 42 per cent.

Odisha Announces 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees

Bhubaneswar: As Durga Puja festivities begins from today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. With this hike, the rate of DA for Odisha government employees and DR for pensioners has now increased to 46 per cent from 42 per cent.

Trending Now

“The state government announces release of 4 per cent additional dose of DA and TI in favour of government employees and pensioners respectively to enhance the rate from 42% to 46%,” a CMO release said.

You may like to read

The enhanced amount will be paid from July 1, 2023 retrospectively. The increased DA will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners in Odisha.

The announcement came two days after the Union Cabinet approved a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners effective July 2023, in accordance with the accepted formula, based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES