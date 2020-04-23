New Delhi: The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 60-hour complete lockdown, sealing three districts – Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur – that reported fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus. The complete shutdown will be observed from 10 PM tonight till April 26. Also Read - Legal Action Won’t be Taken Against CEOs if Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says MHA

At least four persons – including a 48-year-old female, 70-year-old female, 80-year-old female and a 21-year-old male – tested postive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Jajpur district, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 87. Also Read - YouTube Releases 11 New Original Shows For Free Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Of the 87 cases reported in the state so far, 53 are active patients and 33 have recovered. One person, a 72-year- old man from Bhubaneswar, succumbed to the disease on April 6. Also Read - India Studying President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration And Its Impact on Indians: Report

So far, Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, has reported the maximum number of cases at 46, followed by Jajpur at 12, Bhadrak at 11 and Balasore at eight.

With inputs from agencies