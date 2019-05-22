Bhubaneswar: Hours before the counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections was to begin, unidentified assailants fired upon Congress candidate for Odisha’s Aska Assembly seat, Manoj Jena, in Berhampur earlier on Wednesday evening.

He was first admitted to a hospital at Berhampur. Later, ANI reported that Jena was being shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, in an ambulance.

Odisha: Unidentified assailants fired upon Congress candidate for Odisha’s Aska Assembly seat, Manoj Jena, in Berhampur earlier this evening. He has been admitted in a hospital at Berhampur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/L32D2CCQMf — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019



Local media reported that the attack took place at Oxford School Chhak near Lanjipalli in Ganjam district. According to reports, four bike-borne miscreants opened fire at Jena, leaving him grievously injured.

He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. One of his associates also sustained bullet injuries in the attack and was hospitalised. The incident was a fallout of past enmity, reports said.

More details are awaited.