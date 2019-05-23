Odisha Assembly Election 2019: As per latest trends, in Bhandaripokhari, BJD’s Prafulla Samal is leading by margin of 8143 votes. INC’s Niranjan Patnaik is trailing.

In Bhadrak, BJD’s Sanjib Kumar Mallick wins by margin of 32286 votes.

In Basudevpur, BJD’s Bishnubrata Routray is leading by margin of 8761 votes. INC’s Ashok Kumar Das is trailing.

In Dhamnagar, BJP’s Bishnu Charan Sethi is leading by margin of 835 votes. BJD’s Rajendra Kumar Das is trailing.

In Chandabali, BJD’s Byomakesh Ray is leading by margin of 5985 votes. BJD’S Manmohan Samal is trailing.

In Binjharpur, BJD’s Pramila Mallik is leading by margin of 21058 votes. BJP’s Babita Mallick is trailing.



BhandaripokhariAll 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Bhandaripokhari Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Badri Narayan Dhal, Prafulla Samal, Niranjan Patnaik and Rajiba Lochan Jena, respectively.

Bhadrak

Bhadrak Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Dr. Pradip Nayak, Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nalini Kanta Mohanty and Sasmita Patra, respectively. The seat was won by Jugal Kishore Pattnaik of the BJD in 2014.

Basudevpur

Basudevpur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Madhabananda Mallick, Bishnubrata Routray, Ashok Kumar Das and Nirmal Malik, respectively. The seat was won by Bijayshree Routray of the BJD in 2014.

Dhamnagar

Dhamnagar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Bishnu Charan Sethi, Rajendra Kumar Das, Bidyadhar Jena and Budhiram Samal, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Muktikanta Mandal of the BJD in 2014.

Chandabali

Chandabali Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Manmohan Samal, Byomakesh Ray, Digambar Das and Ajaya Kumar Mahalik, respectively.

Binjharpur

Binjharpur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Babita Mallick, Pramila Mallik, Manoranjan Das and Rasmita Jena, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Pramila Mallik of the BJD in 2014.