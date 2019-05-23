Odisha Assembly Election 2019: As per latest trends, in Deogarh, BJP’s Subash Chandra Panigrahi is leading by margin of 8167 votes. BJD’s Romancha Ranjan Biswal is trailing.

In Telkoi, BJD’s Premananda Nayak is leading by margin of 3271 votes. BJP’s Dhanurjaya Sidu is trailing.

In Ghasipura, BJD’s Badri Narayan Patra wins by a margin of 32477 votes.

In Anandapur, BJD’s Bhagirathi Sethy wins by a margin of 42716 votes.

In Patna, BJD’s Jagannath Naik is leading by margin of 6728 votes. BJP’s Bhabani Sarkar Nayak is trailing.

In Keonjhar, BJP’s Mohan Charan Majhi is leading by margin of 1354 votes. BJD’s Madhaba Sardar is trailing.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Deogarh, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Deogarh, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Deogarh

Deogarh Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Subash Chandra Panigrahi, Uma Shankar Sahu, Romancha Ranjan Biswal and Kandarpa Patra, respectively. The seat was won by Nitesh Gangadeb of the BJP in 2014.

Telkoi

Telkoi Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Dhanurjaya Sidu, Prashant Kumar Dalei, Premananda Nayak and Bideshi Dehuri, respectively. The seat was won by Bedabyasa Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Ghasipura

Ghasipura Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Prithviraj Kuanr, Niranjan Patnaik, Badri Narayan Patra, respectively. The seat was won by Badri Narayan Patra of the BJD in 2014.

Anandapur

Anandapur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Alok Kumar Sethy, Bhagirathi Sethy, Jayadev Jena, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Mayadhar Jena of the BJD in 2014.

Patna

Patna Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Bhabani Sankar Nayak, Jagannath Naik, Gourahari Naik and Lokanath Naik, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Hrushikesh Naik of the BJD in 2014.

Keonjhar

Keonjhar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Mohan Charan Majhi, Madhaba Sardar, Bidyadhar Dehury and Ram Prasad Hembram, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Abhiram Naik of the BJD in 2014.