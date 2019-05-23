Odisha Assembly Election 2019: As per latest trends, in Dhenkanal, Biju Janata Dal’s Sudhir Kumar Samal is leading by a margin of 21023 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Krushna Chandra Patra is trailing.

In Hindol, BJD’s Simarani Nayak is leading by a margin of 17722 votes. BJP’s Ashok Kumar Nayak is trailing.

In Pallahara, BJD’s Mukesh Kumar Pal is leading by a margin of 6214 votes. BJP’s Ashok Mohanty is trailing.

In Parjanga, BJD’s Nrusingha Charan Sahu is leading by a margin of 740 votes. BJP’s Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan is trailing.

In Kamakhyanagar BJD’s Prafulla Kumar Mallik is leading by a margin of 16764 votes. BJP’s Satrughan Jena is trailing.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Dhenkanal

Bari Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Krushna Chandra Patra, Sudhir Kumar Samal, Nabin Nanda and Ganeswar Pradhan, respectively. The seat was won by Saroj Kumar Samal of the BJD in 2014.

Hindol

Hindol Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Ashok Kumar Nayak, Simarani Nayak, Trinath Behera and Chandan Naik, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidate, was won by Seemarani Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Kamakhyanagar

Kamakhyanagar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Satrughan Jena, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Bhabani Sankar Mohapatra and Bijaya Kumar Naik, respectively. The seat was won by Prafulla Kumar Mallik of the BJD in 2014.

Parjanga

Parjanga Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Nrusingha Charan Sahu and Ramesh Chandra Behera, respectively. The seat was won by Nrusingha Charan Sahu of the BJD in 2014.

Pallahara

Pallahara Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Ashok Mohanty, Mukesh Kumar Pal, Subrat Garnayak and Binoda Bihari Boita, respectively. The seat was won by Mahesh Sahoo of the BJD in 2014.