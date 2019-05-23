Odisha Assembly Election 2019: As per latest trends, in Padampur, Biju Janata Dal’s Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha is leading by a margin of 5742 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pradip Purohit is trailing.

In Bijepur, BJD’s Naveen Patnaik wins by a margin of 52311 votes.

In Brajarajnagar BJD’s Kishore Kumar Mohanty is leading by margin of 7776 votes. BJP’s Radharani Panda is trailing.

In Bhatli, BJD’s Susanta Singh is leading by a margin of 13283 votes. BJP’s Irasis Acharya is trailing.

In Attabira Snehangini Chhuria is leading by margin of 9466 votes. BJP’s Milan Seth is trailing.

In Bargarh Debsesh Acharya is leading by margin of 2969 votes. BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Sarangi is trailing.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Padampur , Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli and Brajarajnagar witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli and Brajarajnagar Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.’s Pradip Purohit is trailing.

Padampur

Padampur Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Pradip Purohit, Satya Bhusan Sahu, Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha and Tankadhara Kanta. The seat was won by Pradip Purohit in 2014.

Bijepur

Bijepur Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Sanat Kumar Gartia, Ripunath Seth, Naveen Patnaik and Ashok Kalet, respectively. The seat was won by Rita Sahu in 2018 by-poll.

Bargarh

Bargarh Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Ashwini Kumar Sarangi, Nipon Kumar Dash, Debesh Acharya and Kaustuva Budhia, respectively. The seat was won by Debesh Acharya of the BJD in 2014 polls.

Attabira

Attabira Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Milan Seth, Nihar Ranjan Mahanand, Snehangini Chhuria and Rabindra Megha, respectively. The seat was won by Snehangini Chhuria of the BJD in 2014.

Bhatli

Bhatli Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Irasis Acharya, Saroj Kumar Mahapatra, Susanta Singh and Narayan Vesra, respectively. The seat was won by Susanta Singh of the BJD in 2014.

Brajarajnagar

Brajarajnagar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Radharani Panda, Kishore Kumar Mohanty and Sitaram Rohidas, respectively.

The polling for Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 was held in four phases between April 11 and 29.