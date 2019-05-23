Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Jharsuguda, Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpali and Rourkela witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Jharsuguda, Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpali and Rourkela Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Dinesh Kumar Jain, Mahendra Naik, Naba Kisore Das and Kartikeswar Ghugar, respectively. The seat was won by Naba Kisore Das of the Congress in 2014.

Talsara

Talsara Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Prafulla Majhi, Stephen Wilson Soreng and Sanjeet Pradhan, respectively. The seat was won by Prafulla Majhi of the Congress in 2014.

Sundargarh

Sundargarh Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Kusum Tete, Amita Biswal, Jogesh Kumar Singh, respectively. The seat was won by Jogesh Kumar Singh of the BJD in 2014.

Biramitrapur

Biramitrapur Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Shankar Oram, Rohit Joseph Tirkey, Makhlu Ekka and Paulus Oram, respectively. The seat was won by George Tirkey of the SKD in 2014.

Raghunathpali

Raghunathpali Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Irasis Jagabandhu Behera, Prasanta Kumar Sethi, Subrat Tarai and Sunil Karua, respectively.

Rourkela

Rourkela Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Nihar Ray, Biren Senapaty, Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bishnu Charan Mahanta, respectively. The seat was won by Dilip Kumar Ray of the BJP in 2014.

The polling for Odisha Assembly Elections 2019 was held in four phases between April 11 and 29.