Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes begins. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Rajgangapur, Bonai, Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Rajgangapur, Bonai, Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Rajgangapur

Rajgangapur Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Narasingha Minz, CS Raazen Ekka, Mangala Kisan, respectively.

Bonai

Bonai Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Anil Kumar Barla, Janardan Dehury, Ranjit Kishan and Madan Lakra, respectively. The seat was won by Laxman Munda of the CPI(M) in 2014.

Kuchinda

Kuchinda Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Rabi Narayan Naik, Sovaram Padhan, Kishore Chandra Naik and Ratha Munda, respectively. The seat was won by Rabinarayan Naik of the BJP in 2014.

Rengali

Rengali Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Nauri Nayak, Balakrushna Rohidas, Reena Tanty respectively. The seat was won by Ramesh Patua of the BJD in 2014.

Sambalpur

Sambalpur Assembly seat in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, Congress, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Jaya Narayan Mishra, Aswini Kumar Pujahari, Raseswari Panigrahi and Dilip Singh, respectively. The seat was won by Raseswari Panigrahi of the BJD in 2014.

Rairakol

Rairakol Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Debendra Mohapatra, Assaf Ali Khan, Rohit Pujari and Sanket Bahidar, respectively. The seat was won by Rohit Pujari of the BJD in 2014.