Odisha Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for Odisha Assembly Election 2019 starts at 8.00 am, keep watching this space for early trends.

In Odisha, voting for Assembly Elections 2019 was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 along with the Lok Sabha elections. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

In 2014, Odisha Assembly elections were held between April 10 and 17. The BJD, which contested the elections from all the 147 Assembly seats emerged victorious in 117, the Congress party bagged 16 seats, the BJP won 10 seats.

The BJD has been facing an anti-incumbency of 19 years and after Baijayant Panda, also known as ‘Jay’ Panda, left the party to join BJP, it boosted the prospects of BJP in the state. Jay Panda was a Rajya Sabha member from BJD and was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat.

Naveen Patnaik is contesting from two assembly seats, Hinjili (Ganjam) and Bijepur (Bargarh), against BJP’s Pitambar Acharya and Sanat Kumar Garita respectively. Congress Party’s Sambhu Panigrahi and Ripunath Seth are also in the fray from respective seats.

The Exit Polls have predicted 85 seats for the BJD and around 25 seats for the BJP. The India National Congress (INC), which got 16 seats in the 2014 assembly polls, might come down to 12 seats. 74 seats are required for any party to form the government in the state.

Navin Patnaik became the Chief Minister of Odisha on March 5, 2000, and has been ruling the state since then. He founded the party in 1997 after his father?s name, Biju Patnaik, the third Chief Minister of Odisha.

According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 295 candidates out of 1,121 across parties have assets worth 1 crore.