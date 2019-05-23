Odisha Assembly Election 2019: As per latest trends, In Champua, BJD’s Minakshi Mahanta is leading by margin of 26408 votes. BJP’s Murali Manohar Sharma is trailing.

In Saraskana, BJP’s Dr. Budhan Murmu is leading by margin of 5577 votes. BJD’s Amar Singh Tudu is trailing.

In Rairangpur, BJD’s Basanti Marndi is leading by margin of 1415 votes. BJP’s Naba Charan Majhi is trailing.

In Bangriposi, BJD’s Sudam Marndi is leading by margin of 11773 votes. BJP’s Sugda Murmu is trailing.

In Karanjia, BJD’s Basanti Hembram is leading by margin of 116 votes. BJP’s Padma Charan Haiburu is trailing.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Champua, Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangriposi, Karanjia witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Champua, Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangriposi, Karanjia Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Champua

Champua Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Murali Manohar Sharma, Minakshi Mahanta, Jadumani Barik and Kailash Chandra Tanti, respectively. The seat was won by Sanatan Mahakud of the BJD in 2014.

Jashipur

Jashipur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Ganeshram Singkhuntia, Golakbihari Nayak and Mahendra Nath Nayak, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Mangal Singh Mudi of the BJD in 2014.

Saraskana

Saraskana Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Budhan Murmu, Amar Singh Tudu and Kailash Chandra Tanti, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Bhadav Hansdah of the BJD in 2014.

Rairangpur

Rairangpur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Naba Charan Majhi, Basanti Marndi and Sushila Sawayan, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Saiba Sushil Kumar Hansdah of the BJD in 2014.

Bangriposi

Bangriposi Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and BSP. The parties have fielded Sugda Murmu and Sudam Marndi, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Sudam Marndi of the BJD in 2014.

Karanjia

Karanjia Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Padma Charan Haiburu, Basanti Hembram and Sudam Charan Naik, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Bijay Kumar Naik of the BJD in 2014.