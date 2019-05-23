The counting of votes for Odisha Assembly elections has begun. The major parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Assembly elections took place along with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in the state.

Key details about Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Niali, Cuttack Sadar, Salipur, Mahanga Assembly seats:

Barbati Cuttack: This seat is currently represented by Debashish Samantray of BJD. He had defeated Mohammad Moquim of Congress in 2014 polls. For 2019 elections, BJD and Congress retained Samantray and Mohammad Moquim respectively. BJP had fielded Samir Dey.

Choudwar-Cuttack: This seat is currently represented by Pravat Ranjan Biswal of BJD. In 2014, he had defeated Suresh Mohapatra of Congress. For 2019, BJD fielded Souvic Bansal, BJP entrusted Nayan Kishore Mohanty.

Niali: This seat is currently represented by Pramod Kumar Mallick of BJD. He had defeated Chhabi Mallick in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Mallick against Chhabi Mallick who contested the polls on BJP ticket this year. Congress’ Mamta Bhoi was also in the fray.

Cuttack Sadar: This seat is represented by BJD’s Chandra Sarathi Behera. He had defeated Dilip Kumar Mallick of BJP in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD and BJP retained their old candidates Behera and Mallick respectively. Ratnakar Behera of Congress was also in the fray

Salepur: This seat is represented by Prakash Chandra Behera of Congress. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating BJD’s Prashant Behera. For 2019 polls, Prashant Behera (BJD), Rabindranath Kar (Congress) and Prakash Behera (BJP) were in the fray.

Mahanga: Pratap Kumar Jena of BJD is representing the seat currently. He had defeated independent candidate Sarada Prasad Pradhan in 2014 polls. For 2019 elections, BJD retained Jena, BJP fielded Sarada Prasad Pradhan and Congress fielded Debendranath Sahoo.