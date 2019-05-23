Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes begins. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Bari, Barchana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Bari, Barchana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Bari

Bari Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Rohit Kumar Mallick, Umesh Chandra Jena, Sunanda Das and Biswaranjan Mallick, respectively. The seat was won by Debasis Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Barchana

Barchana Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Amar Kumar Nayak, Amar Prasad Satpathy, Ajay Kumar Samal and Umakanta Malik, respectively. The seat was won by Amar Prasad Satpathy of the BJD in 2014.

Dharmasala

Dharmasala Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Ramesh Chandra Parida, Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, Smrutirekha Pahi and Debabrata Rout, respectively. The seat was won by Debasis Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Jajpur

Jajpur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congres. The parties have fielded Goutam Ray, Pranab Prakash Das and Santosh Kumar Nanda, respectively. The seat was won by Pranab Prakash Das of the BJD in 2014.

Korei

Korei Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Biswajeet Nayak, Ashok Kumar Bal, Bandita Parida and Kajal Kinnar, respectively. The seat was won by Akash Das Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Sukinda

Sukinda Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Pradeep Bal Samanta, Pritiranjan Gharai and Sarat Rout, respectively. The seat was won by Pritiranjan Gharai of the BJD in 2014.