Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes begins. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilgiri, Soro, Simulia witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilgiri, Soro, Simulia Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Basta

Basta Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Shyamaprasad Behera, Nityananda Sahoo, Bijan Nayak and Mrutyunjay Dey, respectively. The seat was won by Nityananda Sahoo of the BJD in 2014.

Balasore

Balasore Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Madan Mohan Dutta, Jiban Pradip Dash, Manas Ranjan Das Pattanaik and Mayadhar Behera, respectively. The seat was won by Jiban Pradip Das of the BJD in 2014.

Remuna

Remuna Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Gobinda Chandra Das, Sudhansu Sekhar Parida and Pratap Kumar Sethi, respectively. The seat, reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidate, was won by Gobinda Chandra Das of the BJP in 2014.

Nilgiri

Nilgiri Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Sukanta Kumar Nayak, Santosh Khatua and Manoj Manjari Debi, respectively. The seat was won by Sukanta Kumar Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Soro

Soro Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Rakesh Kumar Malik, Parshuram Dhada, Surendra Prasad Pramanik and Madhabananda Malik, respectively. The seat, reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidate, was won by Parshuram Dhada of the BJD in 2014.

Simulia

Simulia Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Padmalochan Panda, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Ananta Prasad Sethi and Pruthwiraj Das, respectively. The seat was won by Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi of the BJD in 2014.