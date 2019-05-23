Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes begins. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Bhandaripokhari

Bhandaripokhari Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Badri Narayan Dhal, Prafulla Samal, Niranjan Patnaik and Rajiba Lochan Jena, respectively.

Bhadrak

Bhadrak Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Dr. Pradip Nayak, Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nalini Kanta Mohanty and Sasmita Patra, respectively. The seat was won by Jugal Kishore Pattnaik of the BJD in 2014.

Basudevpur

Basudevpur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Madhabananda Mallick, Bishnubrata Routray, Ashok Kumar Das and Nirmal Malik, respectively. The seat was won by Bijayshree Routray of the BJD in 2014.

Dhamnagar

Dhamnagar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Bishnu Charan Sethi, Rajendra Kumar Das, Bidyadhar Jena and Budhiram Samal, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Muktikanta Mandal of the BJD in 2014.

Chandabali

Chandabali Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Manmohan Samal, Byomakesh Ray, Digambar Das and Ajaya Kumar Mahalik, respectively.

Binjharpur

Binjharpur Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Babita Mallick, Pramila Mallik, Manoranjan Das and Rasmita Jena, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Pramila Mallik of the BJD in 2014.