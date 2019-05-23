The counting of votes for Bramhagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar) seats has begun along with the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The seats witnessed a three-cornered battle between Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Odisha Assembly elections took place in four phases, starting from April 11 to April 29.

Bramhagiri: Sanjaya Kumar Das Burma of BJD is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Sanjaya Kumar Das Burma, BJP fielded Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Congress entrusted Umakant Baral

Satyabadi: Independent Candidate Umakanta Samantray had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Rama Ranjan Baliar Singh of BJD. He had defeated Rama Ranjan Baliar Singh of BJD. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Umakanta Samantray, BJP fielded Om Prakash Mishra and Congress entrusted Prasad Harichandran.

Pipili: Pradeep Maharathy of BJP had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress Yudhister Samantray. For 2019 polls, BJD retained Pradeep Maharathy, BJP fielded Ashrit Pattnayak and Congress entrusted Yudhister Samantray.

Jayadev: BJD’s Sashi Bhushan Behera is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Benudhar Bhoi of Congress in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Arabinda Dhali, BJP fielded Narendra Nayak.

Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya): BJD’s Bijaya Kumar Mohanty is representing the seat at present. He had defeated Jagannath Pradhan of BJP in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Ananta Narayan Jena, BJP fielded Jagannath Pradhan.

Bhubaneswar North (Uttar): Priyadarshi Mishra of BJD is representing the seat currently. In 2014, he had defeated BJP’s Dilip Mohanty. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Susanta Kumar Rout, BJP nominated Aparajita Mohanty.