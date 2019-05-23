Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes begins. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Dhenkanal

Bari Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Krushna Chandra Patra, Sudhir Kumar Samal, Nabin Nanda and Ganeswar Pradhan, respectively. The seat was won by Saroj Kumar Samal of the BJD in 2014.

Hindol

Hindol Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Ashok Kumar Nayak, Simarani Nayak, Trinath Behera and Chandan Naik, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidate, was won by Seemarani Nayak of the BJD in 2014.

Kamakhyanagar

Kamakhyanagar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Satrughan Jena, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Bhabani Sankar Mohapatra and Bijaya Kumar Naik, respectively. The seat was won by Prafulla Kumar Mallik of the BJD in 2014.

Parjanga

Parjanga Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD and Congress. The parties have fielded Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Nrusingha Charan Sahu and Ramesh Chandra Behera, respectively. The seat was won by Nrusingha Charan Sahu of the BJD in 2014.

Pallahara

Pallahara Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Ashok Mohanty, Mukesh Kumar Pal, Subrat Garnayak and Binoda Bihari Boita, respectively. The seat was won by Mahesh Sahoo of the BJD in 2014.