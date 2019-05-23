The counting of votes for Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatani, Begunia, Khurda, Chilika, Ranpur seats has begun along with the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major political parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Odisha Assembly elections took place in four phases, starting from April 11 to April 29.

Key details about Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatani, Begunia, Khurda, Chilika, Ranpur seats:

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar: Ashok Chandra Panda of BJD is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Amiya Dash of BJP in 2014 polls. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Ashok Chandra Panda, BJP fielded Babu Singh. Congress entrusted Reshma Rekha Mohapatra.

Jatani: BJD’s Bhagirathi Badajena is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, Badajena had defeated Suresh Kumar Routray of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Bibhuti Balbantray, BJP fielded Biswaranjan Badajena and Congress retained Routray.

Begunia: Prasanta Kumar Jagadev of BJD is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, Jagadev had defeated Pradeep Kumar Sahoo of AOP. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, BJP nominated Risabh Nanda and Congress fielded Prithvi Ballabh Patnaik.

Khurda: BJD’s Rajendra Kumar Sahoo is representing the seat currently. He had defeated BJP’s Jyotirindra Nath Mitra in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, BJP nominated Kalukhandayal Ray.

Chilika: BJP’s Bibhutibhushan Harichandan is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Raghunath Sahu of BJD in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Prashant Jagdev, BJP fielded Prithviraj Harichandan.

Ranpur: BJD’s Rabinarayan Mohapatra is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Suruma Padhy of BJP in 2014. For 2019, BJD fielded Satya Narayan Pradhan, BJP fielded Suruma Padhy, Congress entrusted Subhashree Panda.