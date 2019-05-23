Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Mohana and Paralakhemundi seats of Odisha Assembly (https://www.india.com/news/india/odisha-assembly-elections-2019-all-you-need-to-know-3625335/) will begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge around 10 AM. Polling for Odisha Assembly elections was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, alongside Lok Sabha elections (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/).

Naveen Patnaik of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been running the state since March 2000. In 2014, BJD won 117 of 147 seats while BJP 10 and Congress 16. Here’s a look at the Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Mohana, Paralakhemundi seats:

Gopalpur: Constituency number 132, Gopalpur falls under Ganjam district. BJD’s sitting MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy is hoping for a hattrick this year while he competes with Congress’ S. Dharmaraj Reddy, BJP’s Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, ANC’s Durya Dhana Behera, SUCI(C) P. Siba Prasad Reddy, Forward Bloc’s Santosh Kumar Sahu and Independent candidate Biswa Bihari Bishoyi.

Berhampur: Behrampur is constituency number 133 and falls under Ganjam. It has been represented by Ram Chandra Chyau Patnaik of BJD since 1995. This year, the party has fielded Bikram Kumar Panda who is pitted against Congress’ Lingaraj Chaudhury, BJP’s Kanhu Charan Pati, BSP’s Ashok Kumar Sahoo, ANC’s Gobinda Chandra Sahu, SUCI(C)’s Sibanisankar Mishra and Independent candidates Abani Kumar Gaya, Jeebano Patro, Siva Shankar Dash and Sumit Patro.

Digapahandi: Constituency number 134 of Digapahandi has Digapahandi, Digapahandi block and 16 gram panchayats. BJD’s Surya Narayan Patra is hoping for a hattrick this year as he defends his seat from Congress’ Prafulla Panda, BJP’s Pinky Pradhan, BSP’s Pabitra Kumar Tripathy, ANC’s Bhagaban Sahoo and Independent candidate Uttam Kumar Panigrahy.

Chikiti: This constituency includes Chikiti N.A.C., Chikiti Block and Patrapur Block. BJD’s Usha Devi has held this seat since 2000 and is defending it this time from Congress’ Subas Raut, BJP’s Manoranjan Dyan Samantara, ANC’s Pramodini Sahu, Forward Bloc’s Bibhudhendra Padhi and Independent candidates Saroj Kumar Panda and Surendra Mandal.

Mohana: This constituency includes Mohana block, Udayagiri block, Nuagada block and Rayagada block. This year, BJD’s Purnabasi Nayak is pitted against Congress’ Dasarathi Gamango, BJP’s Prasanta Kumar Mallick, BSP’s Sudam Raita, ANC’s Damodar Raita, CPI(ML) Liberation’s Jakub Kargi and Independent candidates Amasan Mallik and Bharat Paik. Sitting MLA is Congress’ Chakradhar Paik.

Paralakhemundi: This constituency includes Paralakhemundi, Kashinagara, Paralakhemundi block, Gumma block and Kashinagara block. Congress MLA K. Surya Rao is defending his seat from BJD’s Kalyani Gajapati, BJP’s K. Narayan Rao, BSP’s Gouri Shankar Mahanandia, SKD’s Sunil Kumar Pattnaik and Independent candidates Kedar Sabar and Trirupati Panigrahy.