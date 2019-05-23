Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for Gunupur, Bissam Cuttack, Rayagada, Laxmipur, Kotpad and Jeypore seats of Odisha Assembly (https://www.india.com/news/india/odisha-assembly-elections-2019-all-you-need-to-know-3625335/) is set to begin at 8 AM. Early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

Polling for Odisha Assembly elections was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, alongside Lok Sabha elections (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/).

Naveen Patnaik of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been running the state since March 2000. In 2014, BJD won 117 of 147 seats while BJP 10 and Congress 16. Here’s a look at the Gunupur, Bissam, Cuttack, Rayagada, Laxmipur, Kotpad and Jeypore seats:

Gunupur: This constituency includes Gunupur, Gudari, Gunupur block, Ramanaguda block, Padmapur block, Chandrapur block and Gudari block. It is constituency number 138. Sitting MLA Trinath Gomango had won the 2014 elections on a BJD ticket but this time he is fighting as an Independent. BJD has fielded Raghunath Gomango against him while Congress has Purusottam Gomango. Others in the fray are BJP’s Shishir Gamang and BSP’s Kailash Sabar.

Bissam Cuttack: Constituency number 139, Bissam Cuttack has Bissam Cuttack block, Kalyansinghpur block, Kolnara block and Muniguda block. Sitting MLA, BJD’s Jagannath Saraka is defending his seat from Congress’ Nilamadhaba Hikaka, BJP’s Siba Sankar Ulaka, BSP’s Jetendra Jakaka and CPI(ML) Liberation’s Praska Ramachandra.

Rayagada: This is constituency number 140. BJD’s sitting MLA Lal Bihar Himirika is aiming for a hattrick this time by defeating Congress’ Kadraka Appalaswamy, BJP’s Basanta Kumar Ullaka, BSP’s Purnabati Majhi and Independent candidate Makaranda Muduli.

Laxmipur: Constituency number 141 includes Laxmipur block, Dasamanthapur block, Bandhugaob block and Narayanpatana block. In 2014 election, Congress’ Kailash Chandra Kulesika won from this constituency. This year, he is pitted against BJD’s Prabhu Jani, BJP’s Kumuda Chandra Saunta, BSP’s Anita Sagaria and CPI(ML) Red Star’s Purna Mandingi.

Kotpad: This is constituency number 142. It has Kotpad, Kotpad block, Kundra block, 11 gram panchayats of Borigumma block and seven gram pachayats of Boipariguda block. Since 1961, this seat has rarely gone to any party other than Congress. This year, Congress sitting MLA Chandra Sekhar Majhi is defending his seat from BJD’s Padmini Dian, BJP’s Khageshwar Pujari, BSP’s Mangal Sai Majhi and Independent candidate Neelakantha Pujari.

Jeypore: Constituency number 143 has Jeypore, Jeypore block, and 19 gram panchayats of Borigumma block. In 2014 election, Congress candidate Tara Prasad Bahinipati defeated incumbent BJD candidate Rabi Narayan Nanda. This time, Bahinipati is pitted against BJD heavyweight Nanda, BJP’s Goutam Samantray, BSP’s Krushna Chandra Sagaria, API’s Pradeepta Mohan Takri, ABHM’s Mahendra Kumar Patra and Independent candidates Subash Chandra Goudo and B. Hari Rao.