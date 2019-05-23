Odisha Assembly elections took place in four phases, starting from April 11 to April 29. Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly election 2019 has begun and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major national parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Take a look at the details of Junagarh, Dharmgarh, Bhawanipatna, Narla, Baliguda, G. Udayagiri seats:

Junagarh: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Dibya Sarkar Mishra. In 2014 polls, Mishra had defeated Congress’ Anil Kumar Singh Deo. For 2019 polls, BJD has retained Mishra, BJP has fielded Manoj Meher and Congress has nominated Anil Kumar Singh Deo.

Dharmgarh: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Pushpendra Singh Deo. In 2014, Deo had defeated BJP’s Rabindra Pattjoshi. For 2019 polls, BJD has fielded Mausudi Bag,

BJP has fielded Ananta Pratap Deo and Congress has nominated Digambar Duria.

Bhawanipatna: BJD’s Anam Naik is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress’ Dushmanta Naik. BJD’s Dushmanta Naik

BJP’s Pradeep Nayak and Congress’ Sagar Charan Das were in the fray for 2019 polls.

Narla: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Dhaneshwar Manjhi. He had defeated Congress’ Jagannath Pattnayak in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Bhupinder Singh, BJP had fielded Anirudh Pradhan and Congress had nominated Chittaranjan Mandal (Babuli).

Baliguda: BJD’s Prasanta Kumar Muduli is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Congress’ Lalatendu Mohapatra in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD has fielded Raghu Nandan Das

BJP has nominated Dr Damodar Rout.

G Udayagiri: Congress’ Jacob Pradhan is representing the seat currently. He had defeated BJD’s Pradeep Kumar Pradhan in 2014. For 2019, BJD has fielded Saluga Pradhan

BJP has nominated Archana Pradhan and Congress has entrusted Shyan Ghan Pradhan