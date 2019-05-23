Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for Khalikote, Chhatrapur, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili seats of Odisha Assembly will begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to be out around 10 AM. Polling for Odisha Assembly elections was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, alongside Lok Sabha elections (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/) .

Naveen Patnaik of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been running the state since March 2000. In 2014, BJD had won 117 of 147 seats while BJP got 10 and Congress 16. Here's a look at the Khalikote, Chhatrapur, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili Assembly seats

Khalikote: Candidate list has BJD’s Suryamani Baidya, Congress’ Bhokali Sethi, BJP’s Bharati Behera, HND’s Mina Kumari Tahal, SKD’s Sudarsan Jalli and Independent candidate Mangaraj Behera. Sitting MLA is BJD’s Purna Chandra Sethi who won both 2009 and 2014 elections.

Chhatrapur: Constituency number 127 falls under Ganjam district. The list of candidates has BJD’s Subash Chandra Behera, CPI’s Pradeep Kumar Sethy, BJP’s Prasanta Kumar Kar, BSP’s Ramahari Behera, RIM’s Natabara Behera and Chaitanya Pradhan, Sasmita Kar and Surendra Behera as Independent candidates. BJD’s Priyanshu Pradhan is the sitting MLA.

Aska: Constituency number 128 has includes Aska, Aska block and 12 gram panchayats. Debaraj Mohanty won on a BJD ticket in 2014. This time, BJD has fielded Manjula Swain as Mohanty as switched sides to BJP and is the saffron party’s candidate. Congress has fielded Manoj Kumar Jena, SKD has Samira Swain, ANC has Sitaram Mohini and Rabindra Mahapatra is fighting as in Independent.

Surada: Constituency number 129 falls under Ganjam district. BJD’s sitting MLA Purna Chandra Swain is hoping for a hattrick has he is locked in a battle with Congress’ Sangram Keshari Mohanty, BJP’s Nilamani Bosoyi and Independent candidates Nirakara Nayak and Raghu Nath Naik.

Sanakhemundi: BJD’s Nandini Devi is the sitting MLA and is defending her seat against Congress’ Ramesh Chandra Jena, BJP’s Bijaya Kumar Swain, BSP’s Gariba Naik and Independent candidate Pratap Chandra Pradhan. This is constituency number 130.

Hinjili: This is one seat to look out for. Consituency number 131 has been represented by incumbent chief minister and BJD’s Naveen Patnaik since 2000. He is again staking his claim to this seat and is pitted against Congress’ Sambhu Panigrahi, BJP’s Pitambar Acharya, BSP’s Bhaskar Choudhury, ANC’s Ranjan Kumar Apata, SUCI(C) Tirupati Dora and Independent candidates Babula Sahu, Cipadi Lakshmi Achary and Sukanta Kishor Panda.