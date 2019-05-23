Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for Khandapada, Daspalla, Nayagarh, Bhanjanagar, Polasara and Kabisuryangar seats of Odisha Assembly will begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to be out by 10 AM. Polling for Odisha Assembly elections was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 alongside Lok Sabha elections (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/). Naveen Patnaik of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been running the state since March 2000.

In 2014, BJD had won 117 of 147 seats while BJP got 10 and Congress http://16.Here’s a look at the Khandapada, Daspalla, Nayagarh, Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar Assembly seats (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-elections-2019-india/odisha-polls-campaign-ends-for-6-ls-and-42-assembly-seats-going-to-polls-april-23-3637950/

Khandapada: This year, the fight is among BJD’s Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, BJP’s Siddharth Sekhar Singh, Congress’ Basanta Kumar Maharana and Dusmanta Kumar Swain who is fighting as an Independent. In 2014, BJD candidate Anubhav Patnaik defeated Aama Odisha Party candidate Soumya Ranjan Patnaik by a margin of 601 votes. This year Soumya Ranjan has been fielded by BJD.

Daspalla: Assembly constituency number 121, Daspalla is represented by BJD MLA Purna Chandra Nayak. He had defeated Congress candidate Indumati Nayak in 2014. This year, the sitting MLA has been fielded by BJP. Others in the fray are BJD’s Ramesh Chandra Behera, Congress’ Prashanta Kumar Naik, BSP’s Debaraj Naik, NCP’s Benudhar Nayak, SKD’s Trinath Naik and Independent candidate Bishnupriya Das.

Nayagarh: BJD’s Arun Kumar Sahoo is the sitting MLA. Sahoo has retained this seat since 2004. He is BJD candidate again. Congress has fielded Manoj Kumar Sahoo, BJP has Irani Ray, ANC has Subhalaxmi Dash, Kalinga Sena has Srikanta Dash while Giridhari Rout, Balaram Sahoo and Hemanta Kumar Prusty are three Independent candidates.

Bhanjanagar: BJD’s sitting MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha is defending his seat from Congress candidate Sanjay Kumar Tripathy, BJP’s Padyumna Kumar Nayak, BSP’s Narasingha Gouda and CPIM(ML) Red Star’s Purna Chandra Pradhan. Birendra Kumar Gouda is an Independent candidate.

Polasara: BJD’s sitting MLA Srikanta Sahu is back in the fray. Giving him a fight are Congress’ Hari Charan Swain, BJP’s Gokula Nanda Mallik, BSP’s Kailash Chandra Patro, and Independent candidates Golap Sahu, Kedar Nath Maharana, Pitabasa Pradhan, Samarjit Mahanty and Shibaprasad Bishoyi.

Kabisuryanagar: In 2014 election, BJD candidate V. Sugnana Kumari Deo defeated Independent candidate Hara Prasad Sahu. This time, however, BJD has fielded Latika Pradhan and against her are Congress’ Bijaya Kumar Sahu, BJP’s Ranjan Polai and Independent candidate Abani Kanta Badajena.