Odisha Assembly elections took place in four phases, starting from April 11 to April 29. Counting of votes has begun along with the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major national parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Take a look at the details of Khariar, Umarkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur, Dabugam, Lanjigarh Vidhan Sabha seats.

Khariar: This seat is currently represented by BJP’s Duryodhan Manjhi. He had defeated Congress’ Adhiraj Mohan Panigarh in 2014 polls. For 2019 Assembly elections, BJD had fielded Lambodar Nial, BJP had nominated Rita Rani Bagarati and Congress had fielded Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi.

Umarkote: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Subhash Gond. In 2014 polls, the BJD candidate had defeated Congress’ Jatindra Nath Gond. For 2019 polls, BJD had retained Subhash Gond, BJP had fielded Nityanand Gond and Congress had nominated Jasoda Rani Gond.

Jharigam: This seat is reserved for ST candidates. Currently, it is represented by Ramesh Chandra Majhi of BJD. In 2014 polls, the BJD candidate had defeated Congress’ Uldhar Majhi. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Prakash Chandra Majhi, BJP had nominated Parshuram Majhi and Congress had retained Uldhar Majhi.

Nabarangpur: This seat is represented by BJD’s Manohar Randari. He had defeated Congress’ Sadan Nayak in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD has fielded Sadashiva Pradhan, BJP has nominated Gouri Manjhi and Congress has retained Sadan Nayak.

Dabugam: This seat is represented by Congress’ Bhujbal Manjhi. He had defeated BJD’s Motiram Nayak in 2014 polls. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Manohar Randhari, BJP has fielded Padman Nayak and Congress had retained Bhujbal Manjhi.

Lanjigarh: This seat is represented by BJD’s Balabhadra Manjhi. He had defeated Congress’ Pradeep Kumar Dishari in 2014 polls. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Pradeep Kumar Dishari, BJP has fielded Ramesh Manjhiand Congress had nominated Shibaji Manjhi.