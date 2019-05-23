Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for Koraput, Pottangi, Malkangiri and Chitrakonda seats of Odisha Assembly would begin at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to be out by 10 AM. Polling for Odisha Assembly elections was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, alongside Lok Sabha elections (https://www.india.com/lok-sabha-election-2019/).

Naveen Patnaik of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been running the state since March 2000. In 2014, BJD had won 117 of 147 seats while BJP got 10 and Congress 16. Here’s a look at Koraput, Pottangi, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda seats:

Koraput: This is constituency number 144. Sitting MLA is Congress’ Krushna Chandra Sagaria. This year, candidates in the fray are BJD’s Raghu Ram Padal, Congress’ Krushna Kuldip, BJP’s Tripurary Gorada, BSP’s Bhagirathi Patnia, SUCI(C)’s Rama Barik, Forward Bloc’s Dhanurjaya Hantal and Independent candidates Khagapati Khosla and Naba Kishore Bagh.

Pottangi: Constituency number 145 has Damanjodi, Pottangi block, Nandapur block, Semiliguda block and three gram panchayats of Koraput block. In 2014 election, BJD candidate Prafulla Kumar Pangi won from this constituency. This year, BJD has fielded Pitam Padhi and giving him a tough fight are Congress candidate Rama Chandra Kadam, BJP’s Rama Chandra Pangi, BSP’s Muralidhara Guntha and Independent candidates Krushna Chandra Jani and Nandibali Chaitanya.

Malkangiri: This is constituency number 146. It has Malkangiri, Malkangiri block, Kalimela block, Podia block and seven gram panchayats of Korukunda block. This seat had gone to BJD in 2014. This year, BJD has fielded Mukunda Sodi and he is pitted against Congress candidate NC Mala Madhi, BJP’s Aditya Madhi, BSP’s Jara Sabar Madhi, HND’s Bijay Kumar Nayak and Independent candidates Parbati Nayak and Udaya Narayan Buruda.

Chitrakonda: The last constituency of Odisha, Chitrakonda has Balimela, Khairaput block, Kudumulugumma block, Maithili block and 15 gram panchayats of Korukunda block. In 2014, BJD’s Dambaru Sisa had won. This year, the list of candidates has BJD’s Purna Chandra Baka, Congress’ Laxmipriya Nayak, BJP’s Padu Majhi, SKD’s Ghenu Muduli, BSP’s Sanatana Kawasi and Independent candidate Balaraju Kope.