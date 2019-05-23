Odisha Assembly elections took place in four phases, starting from April 11 to April 29. Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly election 2019 has begun and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major national parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Take a look at the details of Loisingha, Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Nuapada Assembly Seats:

Loisingha: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Jogendra Behera. In 2014 polls, Behera had defeated Congress’ Pandaba Chandra Kumbhar. For 2019 polls, BJD has fielded Pradeep Kumar, BJP has fielded Mukesh Mahaling and Congress has nominated Naba Kishore Naik.

Patnagarh: BJP’s Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating BJD’s Prakriti Devi Singh Deo. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to take on BJD’s Saroj Meher and Congress’ Ramesh Purohit.

Bolangir: This seat is currently represented by Congress’ Narsingha Mishra. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJD’s Anag Uday Singh Deo. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Anag Uday Singh Deo to take on BJD’s Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Titlagarh: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Tukuni Sahu. She had defeated Congress’ Surendra Singh Bhoi. For 2019 polls, BJD had retained Sahu, BJP had fielded Ashok Dora, Congress had retained Bhoi.

Kantabanji: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Ayub Khan. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Congress’ Santosh Singh Saluja. For 2019, BJD had fielded Ajay Das, BJP had fielded Laxman Bag and Congress had retained Saluja.

Nuapada: Basanta Kumar Panda of BJP is representing the Vidhan Sabha seat at present. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJD’s Rajendra Dholakia. For 2019 polls, BJD had retained Dholakia and BJP has fielded Homsingh Manjhi. Congress’ Homsingh Manjhi was also in the fray.