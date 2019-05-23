Odisha Assembly elections took place in four phases, starting from April 11 to April 29. Counting of votes has begun along with the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major political parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Key details about Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada, Paradeep Vidhan Sabha seats:

Patkura: This seat is currently represented by Bed Prakash Agarwal of BJD. In 2014, he had defeated Jayanta Kumar Mohanty of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJD retained Bed Prakash Agarwal, BJP fielded Bijaya Mohapatra. Congress also retained Mohanty.

Kendrapara: BJD’s Kishore Chandra Tarai is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Congress’ Ganeshwar Behera in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Anubhav Mohanty, BJP nominated Sunakar Behera and Congress fielded Ganeshwar Behera.

Aul: Devendra Sharma of Congress is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, he Had defeated BJD’s Pratap Keshari Deb. For 2019 polls, BJD and Congress had retained Deb and Sharma respectively. BJP fielded Dola Govind Nayak.

Rajanagar: This seat is currently held by Congress’ Anshuman Mohanty. He had defeated BJD’s Dhruv Chandra Sahoo in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD and Congress detained Dhruv Chandra Sahoo and Anshuman Mohanty respectively. BJP has fielded Aleka Jena to take on Sahoo and Mohanty.

Mahakalapada: Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak of BJD is representing the seat currently. In 2014 polls, he had defeated BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, BJP nominated Bijay Pradhan and Congress entrusted Bibhranshu Sekhar Lenka.

Paradeep: BJD’ s Damodar Rout is representing the seat currently. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Arindam Sarkhel of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Sambit Routray, BJP nominated Samapad Swain. Congress retained Arindam Sarkhel.