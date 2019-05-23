Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly election 2019 has begun and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major national parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Take a look at key details of Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Baramba, Banki, Athagarh Assembly Seats:

Phulbani: This seat is currently represented by Congress’ Duguni Kanhar. In 2014 polls, Kanhar had defeated Deb Narayan Pradhan of BJP. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Angad Kanhar while BJP has retained Deb Narayan Pradhan. Congress’ Kishore Chandra Kanhar was also in the fray.

Kantamal: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Mahidhdar Rana. He had defeated Congress’ Harinarayan Pradhan in 2014 polls. For 2019 elections, BJD had retained Rana, BJP has fielded Kanhai Danga and Congress has fielded Prashant Sahoo.

Boudh: This seat is currently represented by Pradip Kumar Amat of BJD. In 2014, Amat had defeated Susanta Kumar Pradhan of Congress. For 2019 elections, BJD had retained Amat, BJP had fielded Susanta Kumar Pradhan.

Baramba: This seat is currently represented by Debi Prasad Mishra of BJD. In 2014, Mishra had defeated Congress’ Laxmi Devi. For 2019 crucial polls, BJD had retained Debi Prasad Mishra. BJP and Congress had fielded Bijay Kumar Dalbehra and Bobby Mohanty respectively.

Banki: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Pravata Kumar Tripathy. In 2014 polls, Tripathy had defeated Rabindra Kumar Mallick of BJP. For 2019 polls, BJD retained Pravata Kumar Tripathy. BJP had fielded Subhranshu Sekhar Padhi and Congress nominated Dr Debasis Patnaik.

Athagarh: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Ranendra Pratap Swain. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Bichitrananda Muduli of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJD retained Swain, BJP fielded Brajendra Ray and Congress nominated Uma Ballav Rath.