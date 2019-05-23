Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly election 2019 has begun and first trends are expected to pour in an hour or so. The major national parties which contested the elections were Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Take a look at the details of Talcher, Angul, Chhendipada, Athamallik, Birmaharajpur, Sonepur Vidhan Sabha Seats:

Talcher: Talcher Vidhan Sabha seat went to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23. In 2014, BJD’s Brajakishore Pradhan had won the seat. He had defeated BJP’s Kalandi Samal. Pradhan got 47.30% of the votes that year. For the 2019 crucial polls, BJD had retained Pradhan and BJP had fielded Kalandi Charan Samal.

Angul: This Vidhan Sabha seat is currently represented by BJD’s Rajananikant Singh. In 2014 Singh had defeated Congress? Pratap Chandra Pradhan. For 2019 elections BJD had fielded Rajananikant Singh, BJP had fielded Pratap Chandra Pradhan and Congress had fielded Biplab Jena.

Chhendipada: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Sushanta Kumar Behera. In 2014 polls, Behera had defeated Congress? Agasti Behera. For 2019 crucial polls, BJD and BJD had retained their old candidates. Congress Sasmita Bahera was also among the key candidates.

Athamallik: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Congress? Surendra Kumar Pradhan. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Ramesh Chandra Sai, BJP had nominated Bhagirath Pradhan and Congress has fielded Bijaynand Choliya.

Birmaharajpur: This seat is currently represented by BJD’s Padmanabh Behera. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Raghunath Jagadala, BJD has retained Behera.

Sonepur: This Vidhan Sabha seat is currently represented by BJD’s Niranjan Pujari. In 2014 Pujari had defeated BJP?s Pramod Kumar Mohapatra. For 2019 polls, BJD had fielded Niranjan Pujari, BJP has nominated Ashok Pujari and Congress has entrusted Chittaranjan Mishra.