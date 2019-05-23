Counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly election 2019 has begun. The state witnessed a three-cornered battle between Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Stay tuned to http://India.com for fastest counting updates.

Take a look at key details about Tirtol, Balikuda-Ersama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur, Nimapara, Puri Vidhan Sabha seats

Tirtol: Rajashree Mallick of BJD is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Rajkishore Behera of Congress in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJP fielded Prof Ramakant Bhoi, BJD fielded Bishnu Charan Das and Congress nominated Debi Prasad Mollick.

Balikuda-Ersama: BJD’s Prasanata Kumar Muduli is representing the seat currently. In 2014, he had held the seat by defeating Lalatendu Mohapatra of Congress. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Raghu Nandan Das, BJP nominated Dr Damodar Rout and Congress fielded Dr Lalitendu Mohapatra.

Jagatsinghpur: Congress’ Chiranjib Biswal is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Bishnu Charan Das of BJD in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Prasanta Muduli, BJP entrusted Satyabrat Mohapatra and Congress retained Chiranjib Biswal.

Kakatpur: Surendra Sethi of BJD is representing the seat at present. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress’ Rabindra Kumar Sethi. For 2019 polls, BJP fielded Rabi Mallick, BJD retained Surendra Sethi and Congress nominated Biswa Bhushan Das.

Nimapara: Samir Ranjan Dash of BJD is representing the seat currently. He had defeated BJP’s Pravati Parida in 2014. For 2019 polls, BJD fielded Samir Ranjan Dash, BJP nominated Pravati Parida and Congress fielded Satyabrat Patra

Puri: BJD candidate Pinaki Misra is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Congress’ Sucharita Mohanty by a massive margin of over two lakh votes in 2014. For 2019 polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had fielded Pinaki Misra, Congress gave the ticket to Satya Prakash Nayak. The BJP has fielded its national spokesperson Sambit Patra.