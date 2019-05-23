Odisha Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes begins. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am.

All 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha witnessed polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in four phases, on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Out of these, Udala, Badasahi, Baripada, Morada, Jaleswar, Bhograi witnessed a tough contest between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in Udala, Badasahi, Baripada, Morada, Jaleswar, Bhograi Assembly constituencies is being conducted today, May 23.

Udala

Udala Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Bhaskar Madhei, Shri Srinath Soren and Benudhar Mohapatra, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Golakbihari Naik of the BJD in 2014.

Badasahi

Badasahi Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Sanatan Bijuli, Brundaban Das, Devyani Behera and Sanjay Kumar Behera, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, was won by Ganeswar Patra of the BJD in 2014.

Baripada

Baripada Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Prakash Soren, Sarojini Hembram, Dasaratha Singh and Sarojini Soren, respectively. The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was won by Sananda Marndi of the BJD in 2014.

Morada

Morada Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Rajkishore Das, Pravash Kar Mohapatra and Narendra Pradhan, respectively. The seat was won by Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo of the BJD in 2014.

Jaleswar

Jaleswar Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Jaynarayan Mohanty, Aswini Kumar Patra, Sudarsan Das and Prabhuram Jena, respectively. The seat was won by Aswini Kumar Patra of the BJD in 2014.

Bhograi

Bhograi Assembly in Odisha is being contested between the BJP, BJD, Congress and BSP. The parties have fielded Anshuman Mohanty, Ananta Das, Satya Shiba Das and Nalini Kumar Jena, respectively. The seat was won by Ananta Das of the BJD in 2014.