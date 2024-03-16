Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission To Announce Voting, Result Dates Shortly

The election commission will also announce dates for assembly elections in Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday at around 3 pm. The announcement will be streamed live on the social media platforms of the ECI. It will also simultaneously announce the dates of the Assembly Elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). In a post on X (formerly Twitter) a spokesperson of the ECI said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI”

Like previous General Elections, which were held in 2019, the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in seven phases. The dates will set the stage for a high-pitched political battle between the NDA and India bloc.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Announcement: How to watch EC’s Media Briefing

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will address the media at around 3 pm.

The EC’s social media platforms will stream the press conference live. Notably, the briefing will also be streamed live on Election Commission’s official YouTube channel. It can be streamed here.

