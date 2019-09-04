Bhubaneswar: An auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was subject to a fine of Rs 47,500 on Wednesday for violating various traffic rules. This penalty was imposed in the wake of the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The action was taken by a traffic police near Acharya Vihar who issued a challan to the auto-driver for drunk driving and for not carrying the necessary documents such as driving licence, vehicle insurance and the pollution certificate. Besides, the driver was reportedly using the auto-rickshaw without permission.

While the owner of the auto-rickshaw namely Kanduri Khatua of Kishore Prasad area in Nayagarh could not produce the required documents to the police, the driver named Hari Bandhu Kanhar, Kanhar was drunk. Notably, the owner was present in his vehicle when Kanhar was riding it, stated a report.

As per the challan copy, the owner was levied a fine of Rs 5,000 for letting unauthorised person to drive the vehicle. A fine of Rs 5000 was imposed for driving the vehicle without a valid driving licence. A fine of Rs 10000 was imposed for drunk driving. Another fine of Rs 10000 was imposed for violating air and noise pollution. Besides, a sum of Rs 5000 was levied for using vehicle without registration and FC, Rs 10000 for violating permit conditions, Rs 2000 for plying without insurance and Rs 500 as general offence.

Upon receiving the challan receipt, the drunk driver Hari Kanhar was quoted by a report as saying, “I have brought this second hand auto kanduri khatua of 26 thousand, I have all the documents and I can show the traffic officers. Recently I don’t have any I have to collect all. But I am not able to give the fine.” In total, a challan worth Rs 47,500 is pending on the driver to deposit the same at the Driving Testing Centre in Chandrasekharpur.