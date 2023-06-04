Home

News

India

Odisha Train Accident: Aerial Visuals Show Restoration Work Underway As Debris Being Removed

Odisha Train Accident: Aerial Visuals Show Restoration Work Underway As Debris Being Removed

Aerial footage captured by the drone camera showed the extent of damage at the tragic accident site in Odisha's Balasore as the restoration work is underway.

The work of connecting tracks at the train accident site in Odisha's Balasore is being carried out, the railway department said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Overturned coaches and debris are being removed from the tragic accident site in Odisha’s Balasore as restoration work is underway, the railway department said. The work of connecting tracks is also being carried out and it will soon be completed, officials said.

“Capsized bogies have been removed and two bogies of goods train also have been removed. The work of connecting track is going on from one side and it will finish as soon as possible,” Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Eastern Railway, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Odisha: “Capsized bogies have been removed…2 bogies of goods train also have been removed…work of connecting track is going on from one side…will finish the work as soon as possible”: Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Eastern… pic.twitter.com/FsS9TqLTet — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Trending Now

Aerial footage captured by the drone camera showed the extent of damage at the accident site as the restoration work is underway.

#WATCH | Odisha: Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the restoration work underway at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident As per the Railway Ministry, 1000+ manpower engaged in the work. More than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes… pic.twitter.com/9vg2wCulyd — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Special train from Balasore reaches Chennai

A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, reached Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

Tamil Nadu’s minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian’ and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran were present at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station to receive the passengers at Chennai’s MGR Central Railway Station.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ma Subramanian said special medical arrangements have been made at all major government hospitals to provide medical help to the passengers.

He added, “Special arrangements have been made at all major government hospitals, with 305 doctors ready to provide medical help to the passengers. 207 ICUs and 250 beds have been arranged at six major government hospitals in Chennai. A medical team has been put together to examine the passengers at the airport as well.”

He added that free buses provided by the state Transport department will take the passengers to their desired destinations.

“All the passengers are safe. Seven of them are nursing minor wounds while 2 more are being treated for serious injuries. We have sent them to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital for X-rays and further treatment,” the minister said. He added that after receiving treatment, all the passengers will be sent to their respective districts.

“We are monitoring the rescue and relief operation and other activities. Chief Minister MK Stalin is also personally monitoring everything via control rooms. The ministers, who were sent to Odisha, will stay there till the rescue and relief operation is completed,” Subramanian said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES