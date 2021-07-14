Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the Odisha Bandh tomorrow (July 15, 2021) called by the Left parties over fuel price hike, the Home Department has asked the district collectors and DMs to take preventive measures to maintain law and order and to ensure maintenance of essential service in their districts.Also Read - Prashant Kishor Set to Join Congress? Speculations Rife After Poll Strategist Meets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi

In a letter to the district collectors, Special Secretary (Home Department), Santosh Bala asked them to ensure essential services are not affected during the Odisha 'bandh'.

In the letter, Bala mentioned that it is apprehended the protestors may close down business establishments, market places, government offices, courts petrol pumps, banks and financial institutions during the strike. She added vehicular traffic as well as train services are likely to be hit.

In the meantime, the Odisha Congress has announced its support to the bandh. Giving further details, Odisha PCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the party will support the bandh called by the left parties over astronomical hike in prices of fuel and other essential commodities.

Opposing the recent hike in prices of petroleum products and essential commodities, the Left political parties have called for a state-wide bandh from 6 AM to 12 noon tomorrow.