Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday has announced that the sale as well the usage of the firecrackers will be banned especially in the festive month of October. The decision was taken by the Special Relief Commissioner officer Pradeep Kumar Jena. The decision seeks to stop the infection from further spread.

In an order issued by the SRC, Jena said, "With a view to protecting the health of the general public and to curb the infection, sale and use of the firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festival season."

The sale and use of firecrackers will be prohibited in Odisha during the festival month of October: Office of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021



Meanwhile, Jena has revised the night curfew schedule for cities like Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack for 10 days during the month of October. The new timing will commence from Oct 11 to 20. As a means to curb the deadly virus in both the cities, the night curfew will start from 8 PM and will continue till 5 PM in the morning. However, in the other parts of Odisha, the night curfew will continue from 10 PM to 5 AM.

According to the issued orders of the government on August 2021, all the festivals and other functions are to be celebrated following the norms, as said by the Special Relief Commissioner officer. Earlier, the Delhi Control Committee has banned the use of firecrackers in the national capital Delhi till January 1, 2022. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot infringe the right to life of innocent people under the disguise of employment while considering a ban on firecrackers.

A bench headed by Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna on Tuesday said that it is important to strike balance between employment, unemployment, and the right to life of the citizen. It even emphasised that under the guise of employment of few, it cannot permit others to infringe the right to life of other innocent citizens.