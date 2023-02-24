Top Recommended Stories

  • Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Niranjan Pujari to Present Budget Shortly, Main Focus on Agriculture, Health
Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Niranjan Pujari to Present Budget Shortly, Main Focus on Agriculture, Health

Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Notably, this is the last full-fledged budget in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term.

Updated: February 24, 2023 11:23 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Prior to the budget presentation, the state council of ministers approved the annual budget of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for 2023-24.
Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is all set to present Odisha Annual Budget for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly. Notably, this will be the last full-fledged budget in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term.

Prior to the budget presentation, the state council of ministers approved the annual budget of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for 2023-24. The budget size this time is likely to be in the range of 2.25 to 2.30 lakh crore.

In this Budget , the major focus is likely to be on infrastructure and social security, apart from agriculture, education, health, rural development, sports and Mission Shakti.

Also some of the other areas such as new irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA scheme, and other farm sector subsidies are likely to be the major focus of the budget.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Odisha receiving numerous investment proposals, govt focused on job creation: CM Patnaik

    The BJD supremo said the state was focusing on making youth employment-read through skill development programmes.

    He said the state has launched new policies in various sectors such as tourism, civil aviation, ports, logistics, apparel and food processing to attract more investments.

    “Our policies are among the best in the country and we are confident there will be large scale creation of employment,” Patnaik said.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Key Expectations

    -The government is expected to focus on infrastructure, social security.

    -Focus will also be given on Farmers, irrigation, youth employment and Awas Yojana.

    -There could be extra emphasis on agriculture, education, health, rural development, sports, Mission Shakti and others.

    -Special provisions are also expected for Srimandir Parikrama Project, Lingaraj Project and other temple development projects as well, a report in odishatv.in said.

Published Date: February 24, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 11:23 AM IST

