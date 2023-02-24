Home

Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Niranjan Pujari to Present Budget Shortly, Main Focus on Agriculture, Health

Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Notably, this is the last full-fledged budget in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term.

Prior to the budget presentation, the state council of ministers approved the annual budget of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for 2023-24.

Odisha Budget 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is all set to present Odisha Annual Budget for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly. Notably, this will be the last full-fledged budget in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s fifth term.

Prior to the budget presentation, the state council of ministers approved the annual budget of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for 2023-24. The budget size this time is likely to be in the range of 2.25 to 2.30 lakh crore.

In this Budget , the major focus is likely to be on infrastructure and social security, apart from agriculture, education, health, rural development, sports and Mission Shakti.

Also some of the other areas such as new irrigation facilities, payment incentives under KALIA scheme, and other farm sector subsidies are likely to be the major focus of the budget.

