Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment of candidates appearing for State government jobs from existing 32 years to 38 years. The decision was taken a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

"The upper age limit for various recruitments of the State government was 32 years. However, the State Cabinet has approved to increase the upper age limits from 32 to 38 years. The relaxation in the upper age limits will be initially applicable for three years- 2021, 2022 and 2023," Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra said according to a Odisha TV report.

"The upper age limit for candidates belonging to SC/ST and SEBC categories have been increased to 43 years. Similarly, the upper age limit will be 43 years for women candidates," Mohapatra added.

Reports further add that as many as 12 key proposals have been approved in the meeting.

In the case of General PwD candidates, the Upper Age Limit has been raised by 10 years and fixed at 48 years while for SC/ST/SEBC PwD candidates (including women) have Upper Age Limit of 53 years.

Earlier during the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated two new industrial projects and performed groundbreaking ceremony for 11 others, all of which taken together entails an investment of Rs 2,360 crore.

The projects, Patnaik said, will generate employment opportunities for at least 3,200 people. “The 13 projects for which groundbreaking and inauguration have been undertaken today are spread over nine districts.