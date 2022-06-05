Bhubaneswar: A day after all 20 ministers in Odisha resigned to pave way for a reshuffle in the ministry, a new cabinet took oath on Sunday. All 20 ministers of the state government had on Saturday submitted their resignation letters as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. This is for the first time in the political history of Odisha that all ministers were directed to quit.Also Read - Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle: All Ministers Resign En Masse, New Ministers To Take Oath Tomorrow

BJD MLAs Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari and R P Swain were among the 13 MLAs who were administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the ceremony, being held in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Also Read - Brajarajnagar Bypoll Result 2022: BJD's Alaka Mohanty Defeats Congress' Kishore Patel by 65,000 Votes

Odisha | In a cabinet reshuffle, swearing-in ceremony of 21 ministers- 13 cabinet & 8 ministers with independent charge underway at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik pic.twitter.com/ininLcU3wA — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

Three women legislators — Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu have been inducted into the cabinet. Sources in the BJD said Saraka, a noted tribal leader, was the first to be sworn in as he is named after Lord Jagannath.

Odisha Speaker SN Patro resigns too

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro had also quit the post on Saturday, but cited no reason for doing so. Patro’s son Biplab said, “My father is suffering from serious renal ailments and an infection in his left eye. He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital.” His son also said Patro has resigned from the speaker post and declined to take any assignment of the government as he will go for surgery.

B K Arukha may be next Odisha Speaker

Sources in the ruling BJD said B K Arukha, who had resigned as minister is likely to be the next speaker of the assembly.

Full list of Odisha MLAs who took oath as ministers on Sunday:

Cabinet Ministers

Jaganath Saraka Nirjan Pujari Ranendra Pratap Swain Pramila Mallick Usha devi Prafulla Kumar Mallick Pratap Keshari Deb Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak Pradeep Kumar Amat Naba Kishore Das Ashok Chandra Panda Tukuni Sahu Rajendra Dolkia

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Samir Ranjan Dash Ashwini Kumar Patra Pritiranjan Ghadei Srikanta Sahu Tusharkanti Behera Rohit Pujari Rita Sahu Basanti Hembram

